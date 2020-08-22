Forecast map shows storms arriving one after the next

Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

From the US National Weather Service NOLA:



 

Both TS Marco and TS Laura are expected to bring impacts to the area. The greater impacts are currently expected from TS Laura.

TS Marco could bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and mostly minor coastal flooding to portions of the area, mainly during the Monday/Tuesday time frame.

TS Laura could bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and more significant coastal flooding to the area, mainly during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame.

