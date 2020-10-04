Former Gov. Mike Foster has died

Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster has

died.

According to multiple reports, Foster died

Sunday at his home in Franklin surrounded

by his family.

The family expressed their

“appreciation of the extraordinarily kind

and capable care that the doctors, nurses,

hospice and home health care professionals

provided.”

The Foster family also “wishes to extend

their gratitude for the many prayers and

well wishes they’ve received and are

requesting privacy at this time.”

Further details regarding arrangements will

be provided in the coming days.