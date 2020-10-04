Former Gov. Mike Foster has died

Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster has
died.
According to multiple reports, Foster died
Sunday at his home in Franklin surrounded
by his family.
The family expressed their
“appreciation of the extraordinarily kind
and capable care that the doctors, nurses,
hospice and home health care professionals
provided.”
The Foster family also “wishes to extend
their gratitude for the many prayers and
well wishes they’ve received and are
requesting privacy at this time.”
Further details regarding arrangements will
be provided in the coming days.