Four alarm fire battled on Amarillo Drive during early morning hours

At approximately 3:53AM Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a structure for in the 500 block of Amarillo Drive on the westside of Houma. Crews arrived on-scene to find heavy fire showing from the garage area of the single family, two story home. First arriving crews made an aggressive push into the garage to knock down the flames. By that time the fire had already gotten into the room and attic above the garage and broken through the roof. Crews on-scene were not able to stop the spread across the attic space and the fire progressed into the second floor rooms.

Incident command ultimately pushed this call to 4 alarms bringing approximately 40 firefighters from across the parish. The fire caused major damage to the home, and was able to be declared under control at 7:21AM.

HFD would like to thank all of the other departments that responded to the call for assistance: Bayou Cane Fire Protection District, Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Dept, Coteau Volunteer Fire Department, Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Dept, Dularge Volunteer Fire Department/ Terrebonne Parish Fire District #10, Acadian Ambulance, Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911, Terrebonne Parish Utilities Division.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation. The occupants of the home were able to escape the fire and no injuries have been reported at this time.