Free Bus Passes available for Low-Income Thibodaux Residents

From the City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux’s Department of Housing and Community Development announces that it is currently issuing Free Bus Vouchers to Low-Moderate Income Residents.

All interested individuals must provide a picture ID, proof of residency, and proof of income of all household members.

Eligible residents can receive 3 free, all-day bus passes each week.

This program is being funded by the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). For more information, please call 985-446-7217 or visit the office at 112 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux.