Free COVID-19 Testing at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center starting today

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Army National Guard will be conducting drive-thru, free coronavirus testing at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center beginning today. Testing will continue through next week except for Sunday and Monday.

The schedule for each day is listed below:

Friday, Sept. 4th: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, Sept. 5th: 10am – 6pm

Tuesday, Sept. 8th: 8am – 4pm

Wednesday, Sept. 9th: 8am – 4pm

Thursday, Sept. 10th: 12pm – 8pm

Friday, Sept. 11th: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, Sept. 12th: 10am – 6pm