Free COVID-19 Testing at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center starting today
The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Army National Guard will be conducting drive-thru, free coronavirus testing at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center beginning today. Testing will continue through next week except for Sunday and Monday.
The schedule for each day is listed below:
Friday, Sept. 4th: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, Sept. 5th: 10am – 6pm
Tuesday, Sept. 8th: 8am – 4pm
Wednesday, Sept. 9th: 8am – 4pm
Thursday, Sept. 10th: 12pm – 8pm
Friday, Sept. 11th: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, Sept. 12th: 10am – 6pm