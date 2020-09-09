Free COVID-19 testing provided at Nicholls this week

The Louisiana National Guard is providing free COVID-19 tests in front of Bollinger Memorial Student Union this week for anyone who wishes to be tested.

Testing is open to the public and takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you have previously been tested, it is okay to retest. To receive a free test, you must provide a telephone number or email address. Photo ID is not required. Registration is not required but will help speed up the process. You can register at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. To use the express line, have the QR code provided at registration on your phone or printed out. Tests are available for all Louisiana residents ages 5 and older. Children under the age of 16 must have a guardian present.

eTrueNorth will process the tests and provide them through email or through the patient portal on their website. Results will be available to patients in 3-5 days after testing. Contact tracers will reach out to individuals who test positive by calling from 877-766-2130. During the call, they will connect you to resources available to help you safely quarantine.