Free COVID-19 testing to be offered this week in Houma

Ochsner Health has announced drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at Living Word Church in Schriever, La. on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9. Testing is available to those age 10 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Wednesday, July 8

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Living Word Church

1916 LA-311

Schriever, LA 70395

Thursday, July 9

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Living Word Church

1916 LA-311

Schriever, LA 70395

Community members will receive test results via MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

• Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

• Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner

• New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For more information about Ochsner’s community testing resources, including a list of locations, please visit www.ochsner.org/testing.