Free COVID testing to be offered in Thibodaux next week

The Office of Public Health in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard will be conducting free COVID-19 test sites next week.

These free, self-swab tests will be offered at Nicholls State University, in the Bollinger Student Union all week long, from Monday, September 28 – Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The walk-up service is available to those ages 5 and up. No ID or insurance card is necessary. Results are available in 3-5 days.

You can preregister at www.DoINeedaCovid19Test.com. Please select “Nicholls Stadium” along with the date and time. Bring your printer voucher with you to the testing site.