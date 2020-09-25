Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Free COVID testing to be offered in Thibodaux next week

The Office of Public Health in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard will be conducting free COVID-19 test sites next week.

 

These free, self-swab tests will be offered at Nicholls State University, in the Bollinger Student Union all week long, from Monday, September 28 – Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



 

The walk-up service is available to those ages 5 and up. No ID or insurance card is necessary. Results are available in 3-5 days.

 

You can preregister at www.DoINeedaCovid19Test.com. Please select “Nicholls Stadium” along with the date and time. Bring your printer voucher with you to the testing site.

