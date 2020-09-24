Free Face Masks available for Terrebonne Residents on Friday

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, with the assistance of the Parish fire departments, will be distributing free, cloth face masks to the residents of Terrebonne Parish this Friday, September 25, 2020.

95,000 cloth face masks will be distributed to residents of the parish at various store locations, fire stations, the Devon Keller Memorial Center and the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center beginning at 9AM to 1PM or until supplies last.

“We want to make sure that all residents have an opportunity to have a mask to comply with the mandatory face covering order issued by the Governor Edwards.” said Parish President Gordon Dove. “This will allow the residents of our Parish the opportunity to continue to protect our families, neighbors, co-workers and ourselves from the spread of coronavirus.”

Parish President Dove would like to thank the local fire departments and parish employees for assisting with the distribution of the cloth face masks to the public.

Cloth face masks will be distributed from the following stores beginning Friday morning, September 25th from 9AM to 1PM or until all masks are distributed at each location:

Rouse’s Supermarket – Prospect Street

Cannata’s Market – West Main Street

Lowe’s – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Walmart – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Walmart – Grand Caillou Road

Home Depot – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Academy Sports and Outdoors – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Sam’s Club – Martin Luther King Boulevard

Drive-thru distribution of cloth face masks will be conducted at the following Parish fire departments, beginning Friday, September 25th beginning at 9AM until supplies last:

Bayou Black Fire Department – 2820 Savanne Road

Bayou Blue Fire Department – Central Station – 1870 Bayou Blue Road and Station #2 – 3099 Bayou Blue Road

Bayou Cane Fire Department – Central Station – 6166 West Main Street

Bourg Fire Department – 4317 Hwy 24

Coteau Fire Department – Krewe of Hercules Den, 1928 Coteau Road, Next to Coteau Fire Station #2

Dularge Fire Department – Station #2 – 631 Bayou Dularge Road and the Central Station – 1767 Bayou Dularge Road

Grand Caillou Fire Department – Ashland North Station – 175 Mozart Drive and the Grand Caillou Recreation Center at 106 Badou Street.

Little Caillou Fire Department – Station 2 – 5016 Hwy 56

Montegut Fire Department – Station 1 – 1105 Hwy 55

Schriever Fire Department – 1529 West Park Avenue

Village East Fire Department – 100 Development Street

Distribution in the Gibson area will be conducted at the Devon Keller Memorial Recreation Center located at 5575 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson from 9AM until supplies last.

The Houma Fire Department will distribute cloth masks at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 9AM until supplies last. Please enter the Civic Center parking lot from Civic Center Boulevard.

Cloth face masks are also available at the Parish’s purchasing department at 301 Plant Road in Houma from 9AM to 4PM.

Residents are reminded that even though you are wearing a face mask, you should still practice the 6-foot social distancing rule while around other people.