French Food Festival cancels event

In a social media post, the board of directors and LCC’s staff announced the cancellation of the 2020 French Food Festival.

“When we first had to cancel our Annual Wild Game Supper earlier this year, we held on, hoping that we would get past this, and our French Food Festival could still be a reality. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year.

The board of directors and LCC’s staff have held out hope for as long as possible. Deliberation about the possibility of our event spanned multiple conversations, meetings, and countless hours.”

See the full letter below: