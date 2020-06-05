Friday sees 427 new cases in Louisiana, bringing state total to 41,989

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 41,989. That’s 427 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,801 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 886 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 73.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 724 cases, 5 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 55 deaths, same as Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 604 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 9 fewer patients than yesterday, and 7 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 23,835 tests** have been completed by their lab and 396,951 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 420,786, which is 9,600 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 792 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 7,940 commercial tests, 202 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as yesterday; and 8,005 commercial tests, 263 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.