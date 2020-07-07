Friends of Bayou Lafourche Secures Funding for Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) has announced approval of their $90,000 request from the Louisiana Recreational Trails Program for the Napoleonville Multi-Use Trail Connection.

Discussions concerning this project began in mid-2018 when Friends of Bayou Lafourche hosted a community “Meet & Greet” to speak with residents concerning what they would like to see improved along Bayou Lafourche in Assumption Parish. The meeting was attended by residents, business leaders, local elected officials, and other key stakeholders. Attendees encouraged improvements and expansion of the current bayou-side park in Napoleonville across from the Assumption Parish Community Center. Friends of Bayou Lafourche then met with representatives from the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District and the Assumption Parish Police Jury to discuss project details, and potential funding sources. In May of 2019, the Assumption Parish Police Jury approved a resolution that committed $20,000 towards the project and approved FOBL to submit a formal application for funding from the Recreational Trails Program.

The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche that will connect to the existing walking trail and pavilion via an ADA compliant transition. Additionally, a 1,000’ bayou-side pedestrian-bicycle trail and boardwalk will link the walking trail and pavilion to the existing Napoleonville Bayou Lafourche pedestrian bridge across from Assumption High School. New seating areas, bicycle racks, and signage will also be included in the project. The project will serve as a starting or resting point for walkers, runners, bicyclists, and paddlers.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche is currently going through the state and federal permit process as required by the funding source. Construction is expected to begin in early to middle of 2021.

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, said “We’ve remained dedicated to creating new recreational facilities along scenic Bayou Lafourche, and this project is one more great enhancement for residents and visitors of the bayou region. We are grateful for this partnership with the Assumption Parish Police Jury and applaud the jury members for their commitment to restoring Bayou Lafourche.”

Jeff Naquin, Assumption Parish Police Jury President, said “It is with great pride to see this project come to light. The collaboration between the Assumption Parish Police Jury and the Friends of Bayou Lafourche is a true testament of parties working together for the betterment of Assumption Parish. We look forward to see this project become a reality and plan to continue to work with the Friends of Bayou Lafourche in the future.”