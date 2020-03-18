Further Cancellations made by LDWF

Wildlife and Fisheries, due to the threat of the global pandemic has made further cancellations and postponements.

March 18, 2020 – The Artificial Reef Council Meeting set for Friday (March 20) in Baton Rouge has been postponed indefinitely and all in-person boater education courses through April 30 have been canceled, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

Here is a list of cancellations and postponements. The public should monitor LDWF’s website – www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ – periodically to check on other events that may be canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

March 20: Artificial Reef Council Meeting in Baton Rouge, postponed indefinitely.

March 20-22: Becoming an Outdoors Women Workshop in Woodworth, canceled. For more information, contact Dana Norsworthy at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov.

March 21: Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Workshop in Baton Rouge, postponed. New date to be announced.

March 28: Big Bass Rodeo at New Orleans City Park, canceled, Boats on the Bayou at New Orleans City Park, canceled, Battle for the Bass at New Orleans City Park, canceled, and Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery Open House, canceled.

April 4-5: Archery in Louisiana Schools State Tournament in Shreveport, canceled.

March-April 30: All hunter education classes, canceled, and All in-person boater education classes, canceled. Students can still take the boater education online classes at this link: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.

April 18: Women’s Fishing Workshops at Waddill Wildlife Refuge, postponed.

April 25: Women’s Fishing Workshops at Waddill Wildlife Refuge, postponed.