Fuzz Bait scholarships awarded to two graduating seniors

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Sheriff-elect Tim Soignet and Capt. Brent Hidalgo have presented two high school seniors who are children of deputies with $500 scholarships from an organization that promotes fishing and fellowship between members of various local law enforcement agencies.

The Fuzz Bait Rodeo Association was created to promote a healthy relationship between local law enforcement agencies and the general public. The organization raises money for charity causes sponsored by and for local law enforcement agencies. A popular annual fishing rodeo is the group’s major fundraising event, and pays for the scholarships.

This year Fuzz Bait awarded the scholarships to Rylie Neil and Chase Voisin.

Rylie is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and will major in Kinesiology at Louisiana State University. She is the daughter of Petey and Karla Neal. Petey Neal is the Medical Administrator at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Chase is a graduate of the Houma Christian Academy and son of Kody and Brandi Voisin. Capt. Kody Voisin is the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Assistant Chief of Detectives. Chase will be attending Louisiana State University and majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Capt. Hidalgo, president of the Fuzz Bait Rodeo Association, said the scholarships are awarded on the basis of choices made by a panel of Terrebonne Parish educators in a blind process, meaning the judges don’t know the identities of the candidates, all of whom are children of men and women in local law enforcement agencies. Grades, school records, extracurricular activities and community service are all taken into account. Participating Fuzz Bait agencies include the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop C, the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

Pictured, from left: Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Rylie Neil, Capt. Brent Hidalgo, Chase Voisin, Sheriff-elect Tim Soignet