GALLERY: Terrebonne Parish Trump Parade Part 2

Launching from the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, over 400 vehicles traveled around the west side of Houma Saturday afternoon in support of President Donald Trump.

“I had actually went to the [Trump] Grand Isle Boat Parade a couple of weekends ago, and the energy and the patriotism were so strong. It gave me chills,” said Rachael Dove Oubre, Treasurer of the Terrebonne Parish Republican Executive Committee and event organizer. “I just wanted to bring that same patriotism here to people who can’t don’t have a boat and can just drive their vehicles.”

The President Trump Car/Truck Parade, which around 1,000 people participated in, was also presented by Houma Republican Women.

“We love our president, and we want to see him elected and we want to show our support, especially with everything that we’re going through,” said Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman Jessica Domangue while she was helping direct cars at the Civic Center. “We just want to show that this election is really positive and that we just want to move forward with the country.”

President Trump is seeking to defeat Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden on November 3 to gain re-election.

See pictures from the event below: