Galliano Pontoon Bridge to close for two weeks for repairs

Department of Public Works announces the closure of the Galliano Pontoon Bridge to vehicular traffic starting today, June 11, 2020 for approximately the next two weeks.

The closure is due to problems with a part that controls the cable that opens and closes the bridge.

Alternate routes will be the Golden Meadow Lift Bridge to the South and the South Lafourche Bridge to the North.

The Department of Public Works appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution in the vicinity of the bridge and to lookout for workers and equipment.