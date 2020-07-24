Gambarella announces candidacy for Constable, Lafourche Parish 2nd Justice of the Peace Court

Toby Vincent Gambarella has announced his candidacy for Constable, Lafourche Parish 2nd Justice of the Peace Court.

In his campaign announcement, Gambarella shared that he began working for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as a reservist in 1994 and became a full time Deputy in 1995. Throughout his 20 years+ of service, he held the titles of Corrections Officer, Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Detective, and Detective Sergeant in the Juvenile Section of the Criminal Investigations Division. He was also a member of the Lafourche Parish Interagency Crisis Management Unit as a Crisis Negotiator, trained by the Federal Bureau of Investigations at the Louisiana State Police Academy in a program hosted by the Louisiana Association of Crisis Negotiators.

Gambarella is 45 years old; a single father of two children, Cole Joseph Thibodeaux, 21, and Piper Elonni Gambarella, 15; and is a lifelong resident of Bayou Blue. He graduated from Central Lafourche High School with the Class of 1993, attended Nicholls State University and is a 1994 graduate of the Louisiana Peace Officers Standardized Training Academy.

He is the son of Roy and Ella Naquin Gambarella, residents of the Bayou Blue Community for over 45 years. His father, Roy, retired as an Offshore Pipeline Foreman for J. Ray McDermott after 33 years.

“I feel that I am the best candidate for this position due to my years of experience, training, and goals of whatever is needed for the betterment of the community,” said Gambarella.” I truly believe in Community Oriented Policing in this area. Working as a Patrol Deputy and Patrol Sergeant gave me a unique perspective as to what is needed in the area, especially in the Raceland and Bayou Blue Communities. I’ve also worked with every school in Lafourche Parish along with their School Resource Officers in adhering to the cooperative agreements between the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafourche Parish School Board in always making sure the safety and protection of our most precious asset, our children, is the number one concern of all.”

Gambarella continued, “I look forward to working alongside the Justice of the Peace in performing the duties as Constable and promise that every member of the community will be treated with equality, fairness and respect. 2020 has been a year that many citizens have had life changing events. Lafourche Parish is a great community to live in and there is no room for injustice anywhere. It is my goal to make sure no citizen feels they were treated with anything less than the same respect that they’re due.”

Gambarella said he will be socially distancing, but still “walking our communities and making myself available to you. Together we can work towards making Lafourche Parish even better!”