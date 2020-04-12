Get a Game Plan: Severe weather likely this afternoon

This afternoon, our area may experience severe weather.

The 9 am update concerning the severe weather threat this afternoon and evening shows we are at a “slight risk”.

The main threats associated with the severe storms will be:

• Wind gusts up to 60 mph (or greater) which could down trees and power lines and/or cause structural damage

• Large hail possible

• Isolated Tornadoes are possible

In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas and areas of poor drainage.

The graphics below highlight the severe weather threat. Pay close attention to the Wind and Flood graphics.