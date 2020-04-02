Get COVID-19 Text Alerts Directly from the Governor’s Office

A new text alert system will provide “timely” COVID-19 updates and other critical guidance directly from the governor’s office to Louisiana residents, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

Residents can text ‘LACOVID’ to 67283 to sign up.

“I encourage all Louisianans to sign-up for the new text alert system and stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information. We are all in this together, and having the most recent information is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have not yet begun to flatten the curve in Louisiana, and we need the people of our great state to be good neighbors, stay at home and socially distance themselves now more than ever.”

It’ll ask those who signed up if they wish to create a Smart911 profile. Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to first responders, according to the governor’s office.

Residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status through the app or smart911.com.

“As Louisiana grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak and a surge in 9-1-1 calls, the information in these Safety Profiles allows us to proactively identify and communicate with those at greatest risk while also providing first responders the context and foresight they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed,” reads info by the governor’s office.