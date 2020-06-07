Gibson Man Dies in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 182 just west of LA 20. The crash took the life of 62-year-old Arlington Porter.

The preliminary investigation revealed Porter was traveling west on LA 182 in a 2006 Mercedes CL350. For unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off of the roadway to the right. Porter struck a tree and his vehicle caught fire. Several passing motorists were able to remove him from the vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries on scene. Seat belt use and impairment is unknown at this time and a toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions behind the wheel. Never drive while impaired or distracted, always ensure every occupant is buckled up, and obey all traffic laws.

Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes involving 14 deaths in 2020.