Ginny Medina-Hamilton Selected as VCHS Principal

Ginny Medina-Hamilton, a 1991 Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate, has been appointed principal of her alma mater effective for the 2020-2021 school year. Medina-Hamilton spent the last three years as the Director of Gifted, Talented, and Arts Education in the St. Charles Parish Public Schools system.

Medina-Hamilton succeeds Jeremy Gueldner, who was selected as Vandebilt Catholic’s next president for the upcoming school year.

A 24-year educator, her most current position allowed her to work with curriculum specialists in the professional development of teachers in all areas of instruction. Medina-Hamilton also has experience with AdvancEd and school improvement core teams, and classroom teaching experience in Spanish, reading, and computer applications. Her administrative experience includes direct work in discipline, enrichment, safe schools, response to intervention efforts, and providing professional learning opportunities for teachers and administrators.

“Mrs. Medina-Hamilton comes to our Vandebilt Catholic High School family with extensive experience and a deep knowledge of educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, and assessment through her years as a teacher, an administrator, and a school system director,” said Troxclair. “Her devotion to the Catholic faith, her passion for children, and her professional work ethic will afford our school family the opportunity to continue to grow both spiritually and academically. I am eager to witness all that is to come for our Vandebilt Catholic High School family!”