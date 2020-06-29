Ginny Medina-Hamilton Selected as VCHS Principal
Ginny Medina-Hamilton, a 1991 Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate, has been appointed principal of her alma mater effective for the 2020-2021 school year. Medina-Hamilton spent the last three years as the Director of Gifted, Talented, and Arts Education in the St. Charles Parish Public Schools system.
Medina-Hamilton succeeds Jeremy Gueldner, who was selected as Vandebilt Catholic’s next president for the upcoming school year.
A 24-year educator, her most current position allowed her to work with curriculum specialists in the professional development of teachers in all areas of instruction. Medina-Hamilton also has experience with AdvancEd and school improvement core teams, and classroom teaching experience in Spanish, reading, and computer applications. Her administrative experience includes direct work in discipline, enrichment, safe schools, response to intervention efforts, and providing professional learning opportunities for teachers and administrators.
“Mrs. Medina-Hamilton comes to our Vandebilt Catholic High School family with extensive experience and a deep knowledge of educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, and assessment through her years as a teacher, an administrator, and a school system director,” said Troxclair. “Her devotion to the Catholic faith, her passion for children, and her professional work ethic will afford our school family the opportunity to continue to grow both spiritually and academically. I am eager to witness all that is to come for our Vandebilt Catholic High School family!”
After her Vandebilt Catholic graduation, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Vocal Music Education from the University of New Orleans in 1996. She later earned a Masters of Education degree from Nicholls State University in 2015, with specialization in educational leadership.
Her teaching career included a nine-year stint directing choir and musical theater at Vandebilt Catholic, five years in the Terrebonne Parish School District as a vocal music instructor, then for the past ten years in St. Charles Parish as a choir director at J.B. Martin Middle School (where she earned Teacher of the Year accolades in 2013), assistant principal at Lakewood Elementary, and the past three years in the central office.
“I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Hamilton to serve the Vandebilt Catholic community,” said Gueldner. “She brings a tremendous amount of experience that will allow her to serve the needs of our students and their families. Her dedication to her faith and to educating young people will ensure the continued growth of our school for many years to come.”