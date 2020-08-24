GLPC enters Phase 5, Storm in Port at Port Fourchon

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase 5, which is Storm in Port. This means that a tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall within 24 hours. Lafourche Parish has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco are both expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast this week, with landfall for Marco on Monday evening and Laura’s landfall late Wednesday/early Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco’s track has shifted southward and may turn more sharply west near the coast. Laura’s track has shifted slightly westward as well, but her eventual path remains uncertain.

Marco’s weather impacts will generally be greatest tonight through Tuesday; Laura’s impacts are expected to follow Marco’s, likely late Tuesday through Friday.

All GLPC offices are on office closure effective 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 and will remain closed until the threat of the storms has passed, but GLPC Harbor Police and essential personnel will remain on duty during the storm to monitor conditions and take action as needed. NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

GLPC Committee Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 have been postponed until a later date to be determined.

After the storms have passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Potential for heavy rainfall all week. Hurricane Marco will bring occasional bands of showers and thunderstorms with brief, heavy rainfall tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

TIDES/STORM SURGE: Expected storm surge of 4-6 feet. Elevated tides with minor to moderate coastal flooding, maximizing as Laura moves onshore and pushes water inland. Dangerous marine conditions expected throughout the week.

WINDS: Strong/gusty winds with pockets of damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible between Sunday and Tuesday from TS Marco; TS Laura could bring strong, damaging winds Wednesday to Friday.

ROADWAYS: No closures in effect at this time, but a checkpoint manned by law enforcement has been put in place to monitor traffic and road conditions below the lock. Expect LA 1 to be closed to all vehicles south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow once water levels overtop the roadway and impact safety.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/23/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

HURRICANE WARNING (for Lafourche Parish) in effect.

STORM SURGE WARNING (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS from Morgan City to Ocean Springs) in effect.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH (for coastal areas of SE LA) in effect.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.