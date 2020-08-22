GLPC enters Storm Phase 3, Recommended Evacuation

As Tropical Storm Marco rapidly develops, Port Fourchon is moving Storm Phase 3, which is Recommended Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 50 hours or less. Due to the fluidity of forecast tracks during this highly unusual weather event, we ask that port tenants and users continue to be alert for updates and prepared for things to change or progress quickly.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are now both forecast to become hurricanes before they make landfall in coastal southeast Louisiana. Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds are all possible with these two systems. Marco is now expected to bring impacts to the area tomorrow; Laura’s impacts are expected during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame.

Lafourche Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for 12:00 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, for the area below the lock in Golden Meadow. With that, GLPC anticipates moving to GLPC Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation for Port Fourchon at that time.

Non-essential personnel should evacuate the port. Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted once Phase III has been activated; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring the condition of the roadway, and the Port Commission will send out updates as they become available.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

− There is higher than normal uncertainty in these forecasts due to potential interactions between the two systems. Expect significant changes to forecast impacts.

− RAINFALL: Potential for heavy rainfall, possibly beginning tomorrow evening and continuing all next week. Rainfall totals of 2-6 inches are forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

− TIDES: Elevated tides and coastal flooding possible, with dangerous marine conditions expected through next week.

−

− WINDS: Tropical storm force winds expected sometime between Sunday evening and Monday from TS Marco; TS Laura could bring strong, damaging winds Wednesday and Thursday.

− ROADWAYS: Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic, but coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/22/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

− HURRICANE WATCH (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS): in effect until further notice.

− STORM SURGE WATCH: (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS): in effect until further notice.

​

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.