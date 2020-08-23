GLPC moves to Phase 4, Mandatory Evacuation at Port Fourchon

Lafourche Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for 12:00 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, for the area below the lock in Golden Meadow. In anticipation of that evacuation order, GLPC is moving to GLPC Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation for Port Fourchon to give as much advance notice as possible to port tenants and users before the order goes into effect.

This means that all remaining personnel should evacuate the port in accordance with the Lafourche Parish President’s order.

Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, shut off utilities (water, electricity, etc.) if possible, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are now both forecast to become hurricanes before they make landfall in coastal southeast Louisiana. Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds are all possible with these two systems. Marco is now expected to bring impacts to the area tomorrow; Laura’s impacts are expected during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame.

After the storms have passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Potential for heavy rainfall, possibly beginning tomorrow evening and continuing all next week. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Expected storm surge of 2-5 feet. Elevated tides and coastal flooding possible, with dangerous marine conditions expected through next week.

Tropical storm force winds expected sometime between Sunday evening and Monday from TS Marco; TS Laura could bring strong, damaging winds Wednesday and Thursday. Short-lived and fast-moving tornadoes can occur in Marco's outer bands as it moves ashore.

Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic, but coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/22/2020 @ 5:00 PM):

HURRICANE WATCH (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS) in effect.

in effect. STORM SURGE WATCH: (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS) in effect.

in effect. FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.