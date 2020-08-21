GLPC moves to Storm Watch phase

The Port Commission is keeping an eye on the development of both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.

GLPC is moving to Storm Watch phase, which means that the Port Commission is monitoring the weather in the Gulf of Mexico for any signs of development or strengthening that may affect our area over the next several days. Businesses and coastal residents should be alert for new updates and warnings and need to be prepared to take quick action if necessary.

There are no evacuation orders at this time. Impacts are anticipated to be heavy rain and elevated tide levels. Our main area of concern will be Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville. NOTE: LA DOTD’s road work on this stretch of LA 1 is being halted in advance of these weather systems, and all equipment and road construction supplies are being moved out of the area so that traffic routes are clear for any upcoming weather impacts.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

There is higher than normal uncertainty in these forecasts due to potential interactions between the two systems.

RAINFALL: Potential for heavy rainfall, especially Monday through Thursday next week. Rainfall totals of 2-6 inches are forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC is opening the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.