GLPC provides update on conditions at Port Fourchon, LA 1 and rising water

GLPC remains in Storm Watch phase, monitoring the weather associated with Tropical Storm Beta.

Water levels remain high along the unelevated roadway between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville, but they have leveled off enough to allow for limited convoy travel.

Port tenants and dock facility personnel only will be allowed to make a onetime escorted convoy to and from Port Fourchon to get people and/or supplies into or out of port beginning at 1:00 p.m. for a few hours, pending water levels low enough for safe travel. Only trucks and SUVs are allowed; no small passenger cars or low-profile vehicles. Be aware that coastal flooding continues in low-lying areas.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring traffic at a checkpoint to ensure that access is limited to port facility personnel only.

Port tenants and dock facility personnel, please be prepared for a short window of time to get in and out, be alert for updates regarding water levels and impending road closures, and prepare any ingoing personnel for several days’ stay in Fourchon. This flooding is expected to stretch over the next few days as we continue to get hit with tropical winds, rain, and storm surge, and we anticipate the road being closed below the floodgates for the next few days.

GLPC is in communications with Louisiana State Police, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III to ensure that LA 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow will reopen when passage is safe and roadways are clear.

GLPC Harbor Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are on scene and will continue to monitor water levels and roadway conditions and will send out updates as they become available.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall of 4-6 inches through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas is likely.

Heavy rainfall of 4-6 inches through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas is likely. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Storm surge of 3-4 feet expected. Elevated tides are affecting low-lying portions of the area.

Storm surge of 3-4 feet expected. Elevated tides are affecting low-lying portions of the area. WINDS : Strong winds possible.

: Strong winds possible. ROADWAYS: Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic via convoy below the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow for a limited period. Expect extended road closure due to coastal flooding that could persist for a few days.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 9/21/2020 @ 10:30 AM):

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening.

in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening. Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Lafourche Parish through noon Tuesday, followed by a

in effect for Lafourche Parish through noon Tuesday, followed by a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from noon Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

in effect from noon Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind Advisory in effect for Lafourche Parish through 7:00 p.m. tonight.

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.