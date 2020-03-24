GNOF providing Grants for Service and Hospitality Workers

The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) is providing grants of up to $1,000 for service and hospitality workers in a 13-parish region, which includes Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

“…Restaurants and bars are closed, hotels are vacant and workers have been sent home without enough to provide for their families,” GNOF said. “Ours is a region that eats together, dances together and, when tragedy strikes, lifts each other up. The Greater New Orleans Foundation is committed to reducing these burdens.”

Service and hospitality workers with children and/or qualified dependents; worked more than 32 hours per week in restaurants, bars, or hotels in the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s 13-parish region prior to March 9, 2020; and household income was at or below 80 percent of the parish’s area median income (AMI), which is $53,900 for family of four in Orleans Parish are eligible to apply for the Service and Hospitality Family Assistance program.

The 13-parish region includes Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes.

GNOF will accept the first 1,000 applications it receives and then review them by lottery order.

Applications will be reviewed within 10 days and awards will be transmitted within 14 days, GNOF said.

“Due to limited funds, we will not be able to provide awards to all eligible applicants; however, we are working to raise additional funds to serve more families,” GNOF continued. “As more donations are made to the program, grants will be made to eligible applicants who have submitted fully completed applications.”

The application opens Wednesday, March 25 at 9 a.m. and can be found here.

Feature photo by Tim Mossholder.