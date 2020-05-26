Gold Drapes featured in Houma Mardi Gras events Stolen; Owner asking for Public’s Help in Locating

Many locals probably recognize the gold drapes (pictured above) that’s been featured in Houma Mardi Gras balls the last several years.

They are now missing, said the owner of Mike Levron Productions (MLP), Mike Levron — who on Sunday night discovered the trailer containing the drapes and various Carnival props had been stolen from his facility on Louise Street in East Houma.

“I was thinking about what my neighbor told me Sunday morning about him getting robbed Saturday,” he remembered. “So I was like, ‘Let me go double check my trailer.’ And it was gone.”

Levron’s hard drive crashed, he said, so he was unable to capture the theft on video. A report has been filed with the Houma Police Department, he said.

Although the trailer and props are also missing, his main concern is the drapes, Levron said. “It’s 1,500 feet total of drapes. It takes months and months of lead time to get this stuff custom made,” he said. “And with the pandemic, ordering materials is hard right now.”

“People say it’s not the material things, but realistically the only thing I’m interested in is the material,” he continued. “It’s irreplaceable. It’s something that someone would have a hard time selling.”

Levron is offering a $500 reward for any tip that leads him to acquiring the drapes. The 4 by 8 box trailer that was stolen is white and has no distinguishing markings, he said, and the drapes are made of a gold metallic material.

“I get it. People are hard up; people are looking to make money,” he said. “But these drapes are irreplaceable, and no one can do anything with them. They would be a waste to anybody else.”

A GoFundMe was also started for Levron to replenish the stolen items. It can be found here.

“These drapes are really the meat and potatoes of what my business is and what I can give back to the community,” Levron said. “Now granted we do the Mardi Gras stuff for profit, but the profit turns back to donations, everything we do from music festivals to corporate work for the hospital…We try to do as best as we can because we were fortunate to score such a big job that allows us to give back.”