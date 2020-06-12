Good Samaritan Food Bank partners with non-profit organizations to host drive-thru food box distribution

The Good Samaritan Food Bank in Thibodaux is partnering with Farmers to Families by Premier and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to host a drive-thru food box distribution this Saturday on Nicholls State University’s campus.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. between John L. Guidry Stadium and Ray E. Didier Field.

Boxes will be handed out by volunteers from groups like the National Guard, Nicholls Athletics, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and Thibodaux Service League.

The distribution was organized by Second Harvest and Good Samaritan. Farmers to Families, an organization that assembles and provides food boxes to Louisiana-based non-profits like food banks, will supply the boxes for the drive-thru.

“Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana partnered with the Good Samaritan Food Bank in Thibodaux to do this mobile distribution because they recognized that not everyone can get to the actual food bank during food bank hours, especially in a disaster,” Emily Rini, Premier Companies marketing director, said.

Rini said the food boxes manufactured by Farmers to Families feature meats and dairy products sourced from local small farms throughout the southeast region of Louisiana. Fresh fruits and vegetables will also be available for pickup.

Rini said that food banks have been operating in emergency mode for a much longer time than anyone anticipated, as the effects of COVID-19 have continued to persist. Thus, such an event fills an important need in the community.

“They do these mobile distributions throughout the state, that these cars go through the line and pick up the boxes, and it’s just kind of like a constant, very well-oiled machine drive-thru to be able to serve the greatest need in the smallest amount of time,” Rini said.

Visitors attending the distribution on Saturday are asked to enter campus on Acadia Drive from LA-1 and follow signs leading to the distribution site.