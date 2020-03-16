Gov. closing all casinos, bars and movie theaters; limits restaurants to delivery, drive-thru

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by further limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars & movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery and drive-through orders only. These changes are effective statewide at midnight. Operations may be able to resume on April 13, however, the situation will be reevaluated seven days prior.

The Governor’s statement reads:

More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve. What we’re learning is that it can take two weeks for symptoms to appear. We believe we are still unearthing community spread that’s been around for the past several weeks, which means it is a statewide problem that requires statewide solutions.

In addition to meeting with Sen. Bill Cassidy this morning, I was also on a call with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that lasted more than an hour and they were very clear that we must activate our state plan to slow the progress of COVID-19 before there is more community spread. Action must be taken now, even in areas where there are no confirmed cases yet.