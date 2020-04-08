Gov. Edwards: $600/week unemployment payments will start on Monday

During his daily briefing, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the federal dollars that were set aside for unemployment claims has been received. Individuals should receive the $600 per week benefits beginning on Monday.

Individuals who saw a reduction in hours, or individuals who are contract employees or self-employed can also qualify.

Individuals who have filed, must re-certify each and every week they wish to claim benefits. “It is really important for everyone to re-certify weekly,” Edwards stated.

These unemployments funds and waived conditions will continue through July 31.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has been bogged down with applications, with their systems often being overwhelmed. Over 277,000 people have filed for unemployment in Louisiana since the beginning of March. In comparison, around 103,000 filed for unemployment in all of 2019.

Edwards recommended trying to file your claim online, overnight, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The phone lines are open until 7 p.m.

The $600 per week is on top of the benefits provided by the state. Our state benefits are the lowest in the country, at $247 a week, at maximum.