Gov. Edwards Announces Confirmation of Two New Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases in Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Department of Health has two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in the state to three. The Governor will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group tomorrow afternoon, followed by a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Edwards said, “Currently, we have three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, all in the New Orleans area. While we investigate these cases, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time. It is important that the public take measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness, including avoiding going out in public when you are sick, washing your hands, social distancing and disinfecting commonly used surfaces. Additionally, older people may consider additional measures like avoiding any kind of unnecessary airline travel and reducing their public interactions to avoid their potential exposure to illness. We know testing for COVID-19 is expanding this week as commercial labs come on board. We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses.”