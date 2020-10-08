Gov. Edwards extends Phase 3 order until Nov. 6

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will stay in Phase 3 for another four weeks as another hurricane bears down on our state. The current order was set to expire Friday.

“There just isn’t a lot further to go in loosening restrictions,” Edwards said. “Phase 3 will remain the same through Nov. 6.”

Phase 3 will remain as it has been, including the restrictions on bars opening and the mask mandate. It will include a previously-announced update allowing alcohol sales in football stadiums.

Edwards said he will have protocols for fairs and festivals soon, where they may apply to allow the event to take place. For now, no event with more 500 participants is likely to be allowed.