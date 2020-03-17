Gov. Edwards requests SBA Loans for Orleans, Jefferson; Says Request for All 64 Parishes is Coming

Governor John Bel Edwards requested the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Orleans and Jefferson parishes as a result of COVID-19, he announced today.

While the current request is for those two specific parishes with the highest number of cases, Edwards said he will request SBA assistance for all 64 parishes.

Louisiana must first show documented economic impact in a parish, which is happening right now, according to the Edwards Office.

“We know that businesses across the state have already experienced significant economic loss and are anticipated to continue to lose revenue because of this pandemic,” Edwards said. “We also know that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. While it is necessary to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, we need help from the SBA to help reduce the burdens our small businesses are facing during this time. That is why the SBA aid is so important. The people of Louisiana are resilient and so are our business owners, but they need extra help as we get through this together.”