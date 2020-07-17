Gov. Edwards Sends Response to AG’s Letter on Face Mask Mandate, Other Measures Necessary to Protect the Health of Louisianans

Thursday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards responded via letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter about the Governor’s recent proclamation mandating face masks and taking other measures recommended by public health experts to protect Louisiana from the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 3,375 Louisianans and infected more than 86,000 people.

“Since I have allowed facts, data, and experts to guide my decisions as we respond to this global pandemic, I felt it was important to provide the Attorney General with the same in my response to his letter, which is not legally binding.

It is regrettable that the Attorney General was unable to attend the meeting with the Vice President on Tuesday. Had he been present, I believe he would have received answers to the questions in his letter and some clarity on how precarious the situation is. I have conducted 68 detailed Unified Command Group meetings since the beginning of this emergency. Almost every other statewide official participates in these meetings personally, yet the Attorney General does not. This includes the most recent meeting on Thursday.

I won’t waste any more time confronting every single conclusion or misunderstanding the letter. For example, he seems mystified by what a face-covering is when this term is by the CDC and is, ironically, on a sign in front of the Attorney General’s office. In fact, elementary school children across the world understand the meaning of the term “face covering” and the life-saving purpose of one. In conclusion, I am reminded of the famous line that “everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.” In the meantime, I will continue to keep the Attorney General in my thoughts and prayers.”

Read the entire letter here: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/Letters/Landry-Letter-7-17-20.pdf