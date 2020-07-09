Gov. Edwards Signs State Budget, Vetoes Language that Cancelled Merit Raises for Classified State Employees

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that he has signed the state’s budget for the FY 20-21 operating year, preserving funding for critical health care, workforce and education services that are needed during the pandemic, especially as new COVID-19 cases rise again as school systems prepare to return to campus in the fall.

Additionally, the Governor has ordered cabinet agencies to prepare for possible mid-year budget cuts by sequestering at least 10 percent of their budgets, which he also recommends for the judicial and legislative branches. He will also issue an executive order to freeze hiring of state employees.

“Right now our budget is in a far better shape than we could have hoped just three months ago, with funding for critical services in place as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and see case counts as well as hospitalizations rising. I have directed state agencies to prepare for possible mid-year cuts and, we will continue working with the Legislature to make any adjustments that may be necessary this fall,” Gov. Edwards said. “While there are cuts in the budget, federal CARES act funding allowed us to avoid making them even more catastrophic. In addition, we were able to invest CARES act funding into programs for local governments, aid to businesses and direct payments to essential frontline workers.”

Gov. Edwards vetoed a provision that impermissibly delayed pay raises for classified state employees and other provisions that sequestered funds appropriated to the executive branch, but not funds appropriated to the legislative and judicial branches. He also vetoed more than $9 million in new spending, as well as a provision contrary to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines that would negatively impact the Louisiana Department of Health and require the expenditure of more than $10 million of state general fund plus $32 million of federal funds.

(Click here to read the Governor’s veto letter.)