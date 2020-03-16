Governor Addresses the State Regarding COVID-19

As we shared earlier, Governor John Bel Edwards took additional significant measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, further limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only. These changes are effective statewide at midnight.

During his press conference, Edwards added fitness centers and gyms to the list to statewide closures.

“Social distancing goes against the fiber of our beings as Louisianans….but there’s no higher priority for any Governor than the health and safety of our people,” stated Edwards. “Young people and those who are not vulnerable – you should be practicing social distancing as well. You can transmit to someone who doesn’t have a strong immune system and they can become infected and very sick.”

The Governor shared that we have one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the country. Louisiana is reporting 136 cases, 22 more than we shared this morning.

“Mitigation measures need to be stepped up significantly and immediately…The best we can hope for is a slow down in transmissions… It is likely a matter of time before there is one in your community,” said Edwards.

Edwards advised against hoarding or shopping for a month’s worth of products. “As they say in New Orleans, go make your groceries,” shared Edwards. “Buy for the week – don’t buy for the month or longer.”

Three drive-thru testing sites will open this week. Two in New Orleans, and one in Jefferson Parish. Sites are open to symptomatic individuals who meet the following criteria: first responders, chronically ill, or those who are 65+.

400 members of the Louisiana National Guard have been mobilized. 150 have already been activated to monitor testing sites and Bayou Segnette.