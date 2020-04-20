Governor announces he will allow non-emergency medical procedures to resume
During today’s media briefing, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will be allowing non-medical emergency procedures to resume starting on April 27.
Non-emergency medical procedures can include surgical procedures, diagnostic procedures and critical dental work.
Medical and surgical procedures will only be performed under the following conditions: to treat an emergency medical condition; to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease; or for time sensitive conditions.