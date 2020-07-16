Governor announces launch of Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Today Governor John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program for those affected by COVID-19.

In an effort to help lessen the outbreak’s economic impacts, the program will provide emergency assistance to renters who are at imminent risk of eviction as a result of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Eligible applicants will receive assistance for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies. The total assistance amount will depend on income eligibility.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation, along with the Office of Community Development, launched this program for residents.

The program hopes to have a total of $24 million available. Edwards said today there is currently $7 million in funding. The state will continue to pursue other options for funding.

Renters can apply here: https://www.lhc.la.gov/larenthelp.

Residents who already receive rental assistance or who live in public housing are not eligible.