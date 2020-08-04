Governor announces Phase 2 will continue for another 21 days

Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that we will remain in Phase 2 for another 21 days.

The Governor will sign the order Thursday and it will go into effect August 7th. The order includes bars remaining closed and the mask mandate will continue.

“The numbers have improved, but the improvement has been modest,” shared Edwards, “However we are encouraged.”

Positivity remains above 10 percent of testing.

As of noon today, there have been 124,461 cases reported; 3,937 deaths and 1,487 COVID-19 patients in hospitals (240 on ventilators). 3,614 new cases were reported today, which includes 1,741 backlogged tests.