Governor calls for healthcare worker volunteers

In this afternoon’s press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards put out a call for healthcare worker volunteers, which are desperately needed in our state.

Our state is looking for volunteers with backgrounds in the fields of medicine, nursing, allied health professions, dentistry, counseling, mental/behavioral health, laboratory science, among others.

This is a partnership of all higher education institutions in Louisiana, led by the University of Louisiana System and Louisiana State University, to mobilize our students and graduates in healthcare professions.

“Because of our critical need for healthcare workers, we have created a volunteer website to mobilize students, graduates and retirees of the healthcare profession to support the existing workforce that is quickly being stretched thin,” stated Gov. Edwards. “We are asking volunteers with all medical backgrounds to sign up.”

If you are qualified, willing and able to volunteer, please visit: COVID-19LAVolunteers.org.

If you do not have healthcare training, but are willing to help, there are opportunities in care coordination, community engagement, technology assistance, and many more that can use your talent and time.