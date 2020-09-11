Governor clarifies Phase 3 for Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards outlined Phase 3 in a press conference this afternoon.

The statewide mask mandate will stay in place.

Businesses such as restaurants, spas, gyms, etc. will be able to open at 75 percent of occupancy with social distancing required.

Bars will remain closed to on-premise consumption in parishes that have high incidence of coronavirus cases.

Bars can reopen on a parish-by-parish basis IF the parish is testing under 5 percent positivity and parish leaders approve the reopening. Those bars will be at 25 percent occupancy. The next scheduled update from LDH will be September 16. Bars in lower-rate parishes will be able to open to table side service. Loud music will not be allowed. Service will stop at 10pm and close at 11pm. Drinks must be ordered at the table and served to the table. Individuals under 21 will not be allowed in bars when they open. IF the parish goes back up in incidents, the bars in that parish will be required to close again.

​All alcohol sales will end at 10 pm in Phase 3 – including bars, casinos, restaurants, reception halls, etc.

Other social gatherings will be limited to 50 percent capacity, max 250 people, and with social distancing.

Casinos remain at 50 percent capacity / 75 percent of the gaming positions.

Sporting events such as high school football will be capped at 25 percent capacity. Social distancing is required.

Nursing homes will still not allow visitors, but the LDH is working on a new program to facilitate outdoor visits in parishes with under 5 percent positivity in their testing.

Proclamation will go into effect tonight, expiring on October 9, lasting for 28 days.

More details will follow, as the Governor is still speaking.

(The governor’s plans will not include New Orleans as Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said the city will keep existing Phase 2 restrictions in place.)