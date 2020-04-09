Governor on schools remaining closed: “Order is forthcoming”

Governor John Bel Edwards responded to a question from the media in today’s media briefing regarding the closure of public schools for the rest of the year, saying there is “a really good chance” he will go along with the letters of support sent to him from Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

He stated that he will be meeting Interim Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux to discuss the details of the requests, but that “there is a really good chance I am going to do what they are asking me to do.”

Edwards said he doesn’t want to leave us in suspense, and that an “order will be forthcoming, very quickly.”