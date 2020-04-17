‘Grab-N-Go’ Meals, Distance Learning will Continue for Lafourche Students, Superintendent says

Superintendent Jarod Martin wrote a letter to parents and students of Lafourche public schools, assuring them “Grab-N-Go” meals and distance learning will continue.

The letter comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday he signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin noted that the distance learning platform can be accessed on the District’s website by following the “Optional Home Learning Opportunities” link.

“Families with internet access and a device are encouraged to use the on-line distance learning platform,” Martin wrote. “Please continue to monitor the LPSD website and the district Facebook page for additional information and directions concerning distance learning opportunities.”

The meals will continue to be distributed at the three high schools every Monday, Martin said. The feeding program hands out five lunch meals for the week.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times,” the letter reads. “Please stay safe and stay home.”

