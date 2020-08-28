Grand Isle lifts mandatory evacuation; LA 1 opens

The mandatory evacuation in Grand Isle is now lifted.

La. Highway 1 coming into Grand Isle is now cleared and open.

Please be aware that on some streets in Grand Isle there may be some water still in low lying areas. Town of Grand Isle outside crew is still working hard to get pumps in place, so please use caution when returning.

Because of residents possibly coming in tonight, patiently waiting and wanting to get home there will be no 9:00 p.m. curfew.