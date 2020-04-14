Grand Isle loosens restrictions for camp owners

Grand Isle officials announced that the previous emergency ordinance and declaration is amended to allow camp owners and their immediate families access and limited use of their property beginning Monday, April 20.

“…Non-residents camp owners shall provide the police department with contact information until these restrictions are lifted…,” the announcement reads.

People will have access to the beach beginning April 20, noting that all access be limited to the social distancing policies currently in place by local, parish, state and federal authority, according to the announcement.

“The policy will continue as the Chief of Police and Town Attorney will be authorized and empowered to make any necessary exceptions as they have throughout the crisis for essential workers, family separations and doctor visits,” the announcement reads. “Violation of these policies could result in arrest.”