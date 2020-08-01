Graves’ Provisions put Louisiana’s Fingerprint on House-Passed Spending Package

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a number of Louisiana-centric priorities advanced by Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) and included in the six-bill appropriations package the House passed yesterday to fund the Department of Defense, Commerce-Justice-Science, Energy and Water, Financial Services, Labor-HHS-Education, and Transportation-HUD. Graves successfully influenced all six appropriations bills and secured wins on issues that matter to Louisiana’s families, economy and future.

“While the flawed voting process in the House results in ignoring hundreds of amendments and silencing the voice of millions of Americans, we have still been able to achieve some wins for Louisiana,” said Graves. “The legislation has some major flaws, but the language we worked to insert puts us in a good negotiating position with the Senate, where we’ll continue to work to improve the overall package.”

Graves’ provisions provide support for Louisiana’s military servicemembers, law enforcement, crime prevention, science and technology, medical research, fisheries, flood protection and disasters, small business owners, ports and waterways, coastal restoration efforts and more. The following is a sample of Graves’ impact on the legislation: