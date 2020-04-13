Gueldner Selected as Vandebilt Catholic President

Jeremy Gueldner, who has been serving as principal of Vandebilt Catholic High School for the past four years, has been appointed as the school’s next president effective for the 2020-2021 school year. Suzanne Delaune Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, made the announcement this afternoon.

Gueldner will succeed David Boudreaux, who announced his retirement effective at the end of this current school year after serving in various capacities as a diocesan educator and administrator for 37 years.

“I am delighted that the leadership at Vandebilt Catholic High School, one of our family of diocesan Catholic schools, will continue in very capable hands into the 150th year of Catholic education in Houma and Terrebonne Parish,” said Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.

A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, LA, Gueldner earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies from Louisiana State University, later earning his teaching certification and Master of Arts degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University. He then earned certification in educational leadership and served for 12 years as a teacher, coach, department head, athletic director, and assistant principal for discipline and curriculum at Franklinton High School. He also served as principal of Mt. Hermon High School for the 2015- 2016 school year.

Gueldner is married to the former Mary Catherine Goodwin, a Vandebilt Catholic alumna and current faculty member. They are the parents of two daughters, Cate and Macy.

Speaking of the new appointment, Superintendent Troxclair stated, “The ministry of Catholic education is an integral part of our Church’s mission. I am confident that with his committed understanding of the school’s important role in the formation of our students, Mr. Gueldner will continue to lead our school family in their faith, knowledge, and service to others.”

“I was very impressed with the selection process for this important position, and couldn’t be more proud of the collaborative effort of our selection committee,” said Jon Toups, chief operating officer of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “The process worked impressively throughout the search and selection period, and proved to be a process that will serve us very well for many years to come.”