H.L. Bourgeois shares the death of two faculty/staff to COVID-19

H.L. Bourgeois High School has confirmed the death of two of their staff members after battles with COVID-19.

The following message was posted to their Facebook page this afternoon:

We are heartbroken to confirm that two current members of the H. L. Bourgeois faculty/staff have passed away after battles with COVID-19. We will honor these dedicated teachers in the near future, but we are currently respecting their families’ privacy in their time of bereavement. Please join us in praying for and thinking about the loved ones, including their HLB colleagues and students, affected by these losses.