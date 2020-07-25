Hanna becomes first hurricane of the season

NOAA Hurricane Hunters and Doppler weather radar find that Hanna has become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or early this evening.

Here locally, we can expect ongoing periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through Sunday on the outer fringes of the system.

At 7 a.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Hannah was located over the western Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles (160 km) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. It’s moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion should continue through this morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by tonight and that motion should continue through Sunday. A Hurricane Warning continues along the Texas coastline from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. A Tropical Storm Warning continues from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas. Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area later this morning.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

Hanna is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 18 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas. 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.